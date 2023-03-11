The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Down 11.7 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $866,163.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,598,944.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock worth $58,067,403 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $58.70 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $93.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

