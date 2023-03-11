The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

CRCW stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Crypto has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.34.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

