The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
CRCW stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. Crypto has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $2.34.
Crypto Company Profile
