The Debt Box Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One The Debt Box token can now be bought for about $18.36 or 0.00089280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Debt Box has a total market cap of $688.06 million and $1.18 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Debt Box Profile

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Debt Box’s official message board is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Debt Box

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

