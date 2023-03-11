The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $286.31 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

