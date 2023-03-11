The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after buying an additional 812,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $286.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.35.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

