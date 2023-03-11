The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Position Increased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,216,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KHC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.

In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 83.77%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

