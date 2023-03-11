The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,377.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $47.10 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

