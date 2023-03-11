The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) is Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,373,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,048 shares during the period. Marcus makes up about 6.3% of Searchlight Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 4.36% of Marcus worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Marcus by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after buying an additional 153,117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Marcus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 720,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 300,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.39. The company had a trading volume of 269,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $484.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -45.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

