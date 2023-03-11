The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Lessened by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $39,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. HSBC lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.08. 6,460,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,407,578. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.02%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Stories

