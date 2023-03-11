The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Short Interest Down 28.6% in February

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RTLPO opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01. Necessity Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

