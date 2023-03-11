The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,749,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,594,000 after purchasing an additional 797,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.19. 5,928,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,020. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $323.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

