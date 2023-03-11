The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Update

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 388.2% from the February 13th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TWN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908. The Taiwan Fund has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 677.7% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,646 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Taiwan Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 706,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,111 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company, which engages in the equity securities investments listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The company was founded on December 23, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

