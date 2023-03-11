The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Ashford Capital Management Inc.

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 2.3% of Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Trade Desk by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 4.3 %

Trade Desk stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.35. 4,469,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,158,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.55, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.