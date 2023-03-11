Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Raised by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.7% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,187,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $602,411,000 after acquiring an additional 342,108 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,658,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $840,935,000 after purchasing an additional 200,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.38 on Friday, reaching $543.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $566.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

