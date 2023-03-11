Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 515.8% in February

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 515.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Theta Gold Mines Stock Down 19.1 %
Shares of TGMGF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Theta Gold Mines
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Theta Gold Mines (TGMGF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.