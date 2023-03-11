Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Up 515.8% in February

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 515.8% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Theta Gold Mines Stock Down 19.1 %

Shares of TGMGF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.08. Theta Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

