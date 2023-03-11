Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $17,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,641.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, William Bobbora purchased 900 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.00.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.25 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $17.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

