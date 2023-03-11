Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider William Bobbora Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider William Bobbora acquired 1,000 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $17,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $162,641.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
William Bobbora also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, William Bobbora purchased 900 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $14,544.00.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $16.25 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.
Third Coast Bancshares Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Stephens dropped their target price on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Third Coast Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 33,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Third Coast Bancshares by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 134,767 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.