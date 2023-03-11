THORChain (RUNE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $389.54 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $389.54 million and approximately $53.85 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain token can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00005846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, THORChain has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s launch date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,475,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “THORCHain is a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to easily exchange cryptocurrency assets across a range of networks without losing full custody of their assets in the process.

With THORChain, users can simply swap one asset for another in a permissionless setting, without needing to rely on order books to source liquidity. Instead, market prices are maintained through the ratio of assets in a pool (see automated market maker).

The native utility token of the THORChain platform is RUNE. This is used as the base currency in the THORChain ecosystem and is also used for platform governance and security as part of THORChain’s Sybil resistance mechanisms — since THORChain nodes must commit a minimum of 1 million RUNE to participate in its rotating consensus process.

THORChain was funded through an initial DEX offering (IDO) which launched through the Binance DEX in July 2019. Its mainnet was originally launched in January 2021.

**Mainnet** – [https://viewblock.io/thorchain](https://viewblock.io/thorchain)

**ERC-20** – [https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb](https://etherscan.io/token/0x3155ba85d5f96b2d030a4966af206230e46849cb)

**BEP2** – [https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A](https://explorer.binance.org/asset/RUNE-B1A)”

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

