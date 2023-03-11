Thorney Opportunities Ltd (TOP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Thorney Opportunities Ltd (ASX:TOP – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thorney Opportunities’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.
Thorney Opportunities Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 84.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.
About Thorney Opportunities
