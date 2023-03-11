Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Alexander Waislitz Acquires 514,053 Shares

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Rating) insider Alexander Waislitz acquired 514,053 shares of Thorney Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,754.39 ($67,620.39).

Alexander Waislitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Alexander Waislitz acquired 1,150,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$225,400.00 ($151,275.17).

On Monday, February 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 250,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$52,500.00 ($35,234.90).

On Friday, February 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,139,665 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$242,748.65 ($162,918.55).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 294,709 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,941.80 ($39,558.26).

On Thursday, January 12th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 500,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($67,114.09).

On Friday, December 23rd, Alexander Waislitz purchased 83,905 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,620.05 ($11,825.54).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,000,000 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$209,000.00 ($140,268.46).

On Friday, December 16th, Alexander Waislitz purchased 192,062 shares of Thorney Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,412.40 ($25,780.13).

Thorney Technologies Price Performance

About Thorney Technologies

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

