Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,634,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of Turning Point Brands worth $34,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 413,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.37 million, a PE ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

