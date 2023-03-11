Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,421 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $288.55 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

