Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 32,701 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,701 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.51% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $27,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 659.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $183,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $67.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.