Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

EWJ stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,355,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,254. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

