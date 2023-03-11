Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after purchasing an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after purchasing an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,206,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.87.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

