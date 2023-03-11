Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

