Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,439,881,000 after buying an additional 565,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,971 shares of company stock worth $1,434,660 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.96. 7,042,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $168.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

