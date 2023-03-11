Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $614.83. 2,609,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $591.06 and its 200-day moving average is $532.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $256.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

