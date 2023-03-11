Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 0.2 %

General Mills stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,663,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,578. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.79.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

