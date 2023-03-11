Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,739 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,754,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.