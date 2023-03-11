Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 72.0% in February

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 43.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 657.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tio Tech A alerts:

Tio Tech A Stock Performance

TIOA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tio Tech A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tio Tech A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.