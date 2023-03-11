Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Short Interest Up 72.0% in February

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 72.0% from the February 13th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tio Tech A
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,036,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 17,941 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 43.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 292,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A during the third quarter valued at $1,640,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tio Tech A by 657.9% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tio Tech A Stock Performance
TIOA stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.
Tio Tech A Company Profile
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
Further Reading
