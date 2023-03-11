TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Update

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLGY opened at $10.44 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLGY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $708,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

