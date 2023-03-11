Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tobu Railway Stock Performance
Shares of TBURF stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $22.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.
Tobu Railway Company Profile
