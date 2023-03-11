Toncoin (TON) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.31 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 11th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and $28.31 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00010924 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00035457 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022339 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004725 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00225768 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,564.02 or 0.99992677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.26484525 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $33,865,619.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

