Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 12,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 2,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Down 14.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Rating)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.