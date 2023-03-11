Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE TTC traded down $6.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42. Toro has a 1-year low of $71.86 and a 1-year high of $117.66.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

In other Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,067,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,233 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after buying an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $118,097,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toro by 336.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

