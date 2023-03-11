TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 541,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the February 13th total of 948,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ RNAZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 192,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.74. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of TransCode Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About TransCode Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TransCode Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

