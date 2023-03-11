Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Trading Down 12.8%

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

Transcontinental Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

