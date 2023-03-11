TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TA. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.40. The company had a trading volume of 664,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

