Traynor Capital Management Inc. Takes $466,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. American National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.