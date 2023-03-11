Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 271.4% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Down 13.9 %

Shares of TRKAW opened at $0.10 on Friday. Troika Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Troika Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Troika Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.