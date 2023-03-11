TRON Price Tops $0.0569 (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0569 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and $419.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006200 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004079 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,289,748,142 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars.

