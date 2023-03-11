Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.43

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.43 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 133973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.80.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

In related news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 44.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $439,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cadence Bank lifted its position in Trustmark by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

