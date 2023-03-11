Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 103.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 22,391 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,351,520.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,154,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,039,161.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.