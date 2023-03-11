Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,457,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $669,811. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXRH stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.13). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

