U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $40.62 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.