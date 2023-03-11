U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 5.0 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.57.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
