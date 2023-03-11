U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 5.0 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.03. U.S. Global Investors has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.57.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.