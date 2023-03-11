Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

