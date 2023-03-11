UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.42) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.26) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.03) price target on HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.85) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.38) to GBX 840 ($10.10) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 743.50 ($8.94).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 592.60 ($7.13) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 600.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 531.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.86).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,500.00%.

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.61), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($402,719.23). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

