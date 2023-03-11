UBS Group Lowers Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $57.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.50.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

