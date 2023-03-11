UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Matthew J. Missad Sells 10,000 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UFPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 205.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.